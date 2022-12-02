Dearborn woman wins $1 million Powerball prize after 'playing the lottery since it began'

article

An 80-year-old Dearborn woman won $ million playing one of her favorite Michigan Lottery games – the Powerball.

Carolyn Geiss, 80, matched the five white balls in the Oct. 26 drawing after buying a ticket at Charaf Oil Inc. at 7000 Greenfield Road in Dearborn.

"I like playing all kinds of Lottery games, and Powerball is one of my favorites," Geiss said. "I checked the winning numbers as soon as they were posted and when I saw I’d matched five numbers, it took my breath away! I have been playing the Lottery since it began, and it feels great to win big."

She said she plans to use the money to take care of her family.