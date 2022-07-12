Death of DMC nurse and husband ruled murder-suicide

The death of a Southfield woman and her husband found separately a day apart, has officially been ruled a murder-suicide.

Police were called to the home of Patrese Sayas on Avon Lane for a welfare check last week -- after she failed to show up for her job as a DMC nurse for three days. Other family members couldn't reach her, either.

At first -- it appeared Sayas, 63, died of natural causes but an autopsy revealed there were bullet fragments found in her skull.

Her 65-year-old husband was later found in a parking garage in Detroit. He was dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

Patrese Sayas loved her grandkids and gardening, her daughter, Rochelle Davis told FOX 2.

"I call her the crazy cat lady gardener because she rescues all the cats in our backyard; all her coworkers have one, one I have one and didn't even like cats," Rochelle said. "She attended everything my kids have done."

The victim, 63-year-old Patrese, with her grandson.



