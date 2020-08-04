Debbie Dingell wins Democratic nomination for Michigan's 12th district

article

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell has won the Democratic nomination for Michigan's 12th district.

The Associated Press called the race for Dingell around 9:45 Tuesday with almost 35% of the precincts reporting.

The 12th district stretches from Ann Arbor to the Detroit suburbs and includes Southgate, Flat Rock, and Dearborn, among other cities. A Dingell has represented the area in Congress for 87 years. In 2015, she succeeded her husband, John -- the longest-serving member of Congress in history, who died in 2019. She sits on the House Energy and Natural Resources committees.

Dingell has won re-election three times since 2014 and, in 2018, won the district with almost 70% of the vote.

Click or tap here for more election results.