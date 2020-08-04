Debbie Dingell wins Democratic nomination for Michigan's 12th district
Congresswoman Debbie Dingell has won the Democratic nomination for Michigan's 12th district.
The Associated Press called the race for Dingell around 9:45 Tuesday with almost 35% of the precincts reporting.
The 12th district stretches from Ann Arbor to the Detroit suburbs and includes Southgate, Flat Rock, and Dearborn, among other cities. A Dingell has represented the area in Congress for 87 years. In 2015, she succeeded her husband, John -- the longest-serving member of Congress in history, who died in 2019. She sits on the House Energy and Natural Resources committees.
Dingell has won re-election three times since 2014 and, in 2018, won the district with almost 70% of the vote.