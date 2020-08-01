Michigan Primary Election races to watch and results for Aug. 4, 2020

The August 4 Primary won't decide who's running for President - that was back in March, the same day the first Coronavirus case was confirmed in Michigan. Instead, during the August 4 Primary, Michigan voters will pick who will be running from each party.

Here's a look at the big races we're following - not including races where candidates are running unopposed. On Election Day, August 4, come back to this page for updated results as they come into each county.

People vote in the Michigan primary election at Chrysler Elementary School in Detroit, Michigan, on March 10, 2020. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP) (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

U.S. Senate

A nationally-watched election featuring incumbent Democrat Gary Peters and his Republican challenger John James, the race has featured only two contenders for most of the 2020 election season. James, a 38-year-old Farmington Hills resident who came up short in 2018 run against Sen. Debbie Stabenow is now running to unseat Peters, 60, of Bloomfield Township.

While both candidates will be on the ballot during the August primary, neither faced any challenge in the race for their party’s nomination.

Key House Districts

13th Congressional District

In what’s shaping up to be one of the most competitive races for a Democratic nomination in Michigan, two high-profile Detroiters with significant clout in the motor city are facing off on Tuesday. Incumbent Rashida Tlaib, in her first reelection campaign, is fending off Brenda Jones (D-Detroit), the City Council president. Jones was first elected to the council in 2005 before being elected to lead the chamber in 2014 and 2018. Tlaib, whose name recognition has risen in her verbal clashes with the president was a former member of the state House and worked as an attorney.

Running for the Republican nomination is Dave Dudenhoefer, Al Lemmo, and Linda Sawyer. Dudenhoefer is the district’s Republican chair who previously ran for the seat in 2018, Lemmo worked as a U.S. Army tank engineer for more than 30 years, and Sawyer is a registered nurse at the University of Michigan.

3rd Congressional District

A seat held by Justin Amash (I-Grand Rapids) who left the Republican party over disagreements with President Donald Trump, the district is now an open race after the congressman said he would step down from seat at the end of his term.

Among those hoping to fill the conservative seat are Lynn Afendoulis, a statehouse representative on the House Tax Policy Committee, Joe Farrington, the owner of a local bar, Peter Meijer, an Iraq War veteran and grandson of the grocery store’s founder, Tom Norton, an Afghanistan War veteran and home improvement sales executive, and Emily Rafi, a business transaction attorney who has worked with the Federal Trade Commission.

Running unopposed for the Democratic nomination is Hillary Scholten, a civil rights attorney who worked under the Department of Justice under the Obama administration.

8th Congressional District

Four Republicans are challenging incumbent Elissa Slotkin (D-Holly), who is in her first reelection campaign as representative of Michigan’s 8th District. After flipping the district from Republican to Democrat in a contested race in 2018, Slotkin has served on the House Armed Services Committee in her first term as a Congresswoman.

Vying for Slotkin’s seat and the Republican nomination is Mike Detmer, a real estate agent, Alan Hoover, a former U.S. Marine, Paul Junge, a former TV anchor, and Kristina Lyke, who runs a law firm.

10th Congressional District

Currently held by Rep. Paul Mitchell (R-Dryden), the two-term congressman announced in 2019 he wouldn’t run for another term. Hoping to take the Republican nomination are Shane Hernandez, Lisa McClain, and John Slocum. Hernandez is currently serving a second term in the statehouse as chair of the House appropriations committee, McClain runs a financial planning firm she founded more than two decades ago, and Slocum is a retired commander of the Selfridge Air Force Base who now runs a consulting group.

Two Democrats running for the nomination are Kimberly Bizon, who works for the Sussman Agency and previously ran for the 10th District in 2018, and Kelly Noland, a retired medical professional who served three years in the U.S. Army.

11th Congressional District

In the other district Democrats flipped from red to blue in 2018, freshman Congresswomen Haley Stevens (D-Birmingham) will face one of five candidates looking for the Republican nomination. Stevens has chaired the subcommittee on Research & Technology and co-chaired the Future of Work Task Force

Among the candidates hoping to face her in November is Frank Acosta, who started his own company in 2005 and now lives in Northville, Kenny Bentivolio, who served a term in congress in 2013-14, Eric Esshaki, a business law attorney, Carmelita Greco, founder of the International Fine Art Fund, Whitney Williams, a professional model who served as the diversity chair for the district’s Republican Committee.

-----------------------------------------------

Beyond the state senate and house, there are several key races throughout Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne Counties we're following as well. The elections below do not include races where candidates are running unopposed

Macomb County Elections

County prosecutor (the winner in November will replace Eric Smith who resigned in March on accusations of running a criminal enterprise).

Democrat Nomination: Mary Chrzanowski Jodi Switalski Tom Rombach Saima Khalil Eva Tkaczyk

Mary Chrzanowski

Jodi Switalski

Tom Rombach

Saima Khalil

Eva Tkaczyk

Republican Nomination Peter Lucido John Goodman

Peter Lucido

John Goodman

County sheriff

Democrat Nomination: Anthony Wickersham (Incumbent)

Anthony Wickersham (Incumbent)

Republican Nomination: Terence Mekoski Michael Wrathell

Terence Mekoski

Michael Wrathell

Oakland County Elections

County Executive

Republican Nomination Mike Kowall Jeffrey Nutt

Mike Kowall

Jeffrey Nutt

County Sheriff

Democrat Nomination: Vincent Gregory Barnett Jones Randy Maloney

Vincent Gregory

Barnett Jones

Randy Maloney

Republican Nomination Mike Bouchard (Incumbent)

Mike Bouchard (Incumbent)

Wayne County Elections

County prosecutor

County sheriff