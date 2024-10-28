Debris on freeway closes NB I-75 at Dearborn Street in Detroit

article

All lanes of northbound I-75 are closed at Dearborn Street in Detroit due to debris on the freeway.

The closure was reported by the Michigan Department of Transportation just before 8 a.m. About 20 minutes after the road closure was reported, a crash happened just south of where the closure is. That closure is blocking the right lane and right shoulder.

It isn't clear if the crash was connected to the debris on the freeway.

As of 8:55 a.m., crews are removing what appears to be gravel from the freeway in a construction zone.

