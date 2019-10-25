Decision Day: Strike likely to end as largest UAW locals vote to approve GM contract

Friday is the 40th day of the UAW strike at General Motors, and it's also the day their votes are due on the tentative contract. It's expected that the deal will pass and workers will be back on the job this weekend.

Later today UAW International will announce if workers have chosen to ratify or reject the tentative agreement with GM. Over 45,000 UAW members are voting on the issue.

Early results appear the contract will be approved. Friday morning it was announced striking workers at the General Motors factory in Arlington, Texas - which has the most employees - approved the contract with a 78% vote from production workers and a 60% vote from skilled workers. Arlington is the United Auto Workers union's largest local, representing more than 5,000 people.

Earlier in the week, the second-largest local, United Auto Workers Local 598 at a pickup truck plant in Flint, also voted in favor.

Both early indications are the vote will pass and the strike will be ending soon, with employees expected to leave the picket lines for their spot at GM plants this weekend.

About 49,000 UAW workers went on strike against GM Sept. 16, crippling GM's U.S. factories and costing the company an estimated $2 billion.

The tentative deal that was reached last week offers a wage increase, an $11,000 signing bonus, no changes to healthcare and more stability for temporary workers hoping to become full time.

Members have until 4 p.m. Friday to vote on the contract, and results are expected to be announced shortly after that.

