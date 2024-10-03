Defense atty: DDOT bus driver blamed 'blind spots' in 2nd fatal crash killing pedestrian

The Detroit bus driver who fatally hit a woman pleaded no contest - and before learning her fate - was confronted by the victim's loved ones in court Thursday.

"My sister Janice should still be with us here today," said Mark Bauer in court.

Bauer is speaking about 67-year-old Janice Bauer - who was walking to work when she was hit and killed by a D-DOT bus downtown on June 2nd, 2023.

"She had the right of way when she was struck, run over, dragged and killed by a D-Dot bus that was being driven by Geraldine Johnson," said Linda Bauer, the victim's sister.

Johnson, the driver, was charged with a moving violation causing the death of Janice Bauer - a one year misdemeanor.

But Johnson previously had struck and killed another man in 2015 - and had numerous crashes between those deadly tragedies.

"I was flabbergasted at the driving history," said Judge Lynise Bryant.

Judge Bryant sentenced Johnson to six months in the Wayne County Jail and two years of probation.

But Bauer's family is left with so many questions.

"Why were you allowed to continue to drive the bus for the City of Detroit?" Mark said.

Johnson's attorney Sharon Clark Woodside says it was truly an accident.

DDOT driver Geraldine Johnson, left, victim Janice Bauer

"This was not an intentional act - it simply was an accident," Clark Woodside said. "Miss Johnson says 'There are blindspots on the bus' and she never saw her."

But Bauer's family says - she never should have been behind the wheel of that bus.

"I believe that the City of Detroit and the Department of Transportation failed my sister, and failed the people of Detroit, and failed you in allowing you to continue to work despite the accidents that you were involved in," Mark said.

The Bauer siblings say the sad irony is that Janice didn't drive - and depended on public transportation. She even worked for the SMART bus system helping the disabled.

"She wanted to make sure that people with disabilities had access to safe public transit to their destinations - Janice was all about safe travel," Linda said.

Now the Bauer family is suing the city - and their attorney says they are working with the city and the union in hopes of seeing policy changes to prevent foreseeable tragedies in the future.

"I know you did not do this on purpose," said Margaret Bauer, the victim's other sister. "I truly hope you find peace as you move forward from today."

The judge said if Geraldine Johnson violates her probation, she will be sentenced to jail for an additional six months.



