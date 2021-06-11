Expand / Collapse search

Delta flight diverted to Detroit airport over "unruly passenger"

By Jack Nissen
Romulus
ROMULUS, Mich. - A Delta flight traveling from Los Angeles to New York was diverted to Detroit Metropolitan Airport due to a "customer issue" Friday morning  

The flight arrived at DTW early Friday morning where "the customer was met by law enforcement upon landing."

A video of the aftermath posted on Twitter showed a woman being taken out of the gate where the plane had landed on a stretcher.

"Ya'll see me get physical with anybody on the flight?" the woman asks. "Was I physical with any of ya'll?"

It's unclear what exactly unfolded on the flight.

In a statement, the airline said it apologized for the inconvenience to any of the other travelers. 

"Delta flight 1131 operating from Los Angeles to New York-JFK diverted to Detroit after a customer issue on board. The customer was met by law enforcement upon landing. We apologize to our customers for any inconvenience, though the safety and well-being of our customers and crew is always Delta's top priority."

A previous statement confirmed they had an "unruly passenger."