Delta flight diverted to Detroit airport over "unruly passenger"

article

A Delta flight traveling from Los Angeles to New York was diverted to Detroit Metropolitan Airport due to a "customer issue" Friday morning

The flight arrived at DTW early Friday morning where "the customer was met by law enforcement upon landing."

A video of the aftermath posted on Twitter showed a woman being taken out of the gate where the plane had landed on a stretcher.

"Ya'll see me get physical with anybody on the flight?" the woman asks. "Was I physical with any of ya'll?"

It's unclear what exactly unfolded on the flight.

In a statement, the airline said it apologized for the inconvenience to any of the other travelers.

"Delta flight 1131 operating from Los Angeles to New York-JFK diverted to Detroit after a customer issue on board. The customer was met by law enforcement upon landing. We apologize to our customers for any inconvenience, though the safety and well-being of our customers and crew is always Delta's top priority."

Advertisement

A previous statement confirmed they had an "unruly passenger."