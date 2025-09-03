'Demented' Monroe doctor allegedly solicited sex with 5-year-old in Florida sting

article

A family practice doctor from Monroe has been arrested, accused of seeking and soliciting a mother to have a sexual relationship with her 5-year-old daughter.

The backstory:

According to Port St. Lucie police, William J. Murdoch, was arrested accused of "stomach churning" messages online with an undercover mom from the PSLPD's Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.

A warrant was immediately issued for the arrest of Murdoch for soliciting a parent to consent to the participation of sexual conduct involving a child.

Murdoch was arrested by the United States Marshals in Michigan and will be extradited to the State of Florida.

Investigators say the case began in June 2025 when he began chatting online with the undercover detective. He allegedly pursued a platonic relationship to see if the "mom" would allow her 5-year-old to be courted by and have a sexual relationship with him.

"During the course of the investigation, stomach-churning messages were exchanged that entailed his plan to groom the child and quickly turn the situation sexual," police said in a release. "Murdoch, goes into detail of his demented behavior that is too explicit to share in its entirety; However, it varied in having a sexual relationship in multiple ways."

Police launched a digital forensic investigation of Murdoch's iCloud account where more online conversations were located which revealed his medical professional background leading to "other alarming dark web hunts," PSLPD said.

During the digital forensic examination of his iCloud and messaging account, he was speaking to the undercover detective.

"This again is too explicit to share in its entirety," police said. "It entails conversations of: conception, full term abortions, and intentional drug and alcohol use to cause birth defects."

PSLPD’s ICAC Unit and digital forensic experts are constantly working around the clock to monitor the dark web and keep our community safe from predators.



These allegations are based on the evidence located during the investigation, police said.

Dr. William J. Murdoch