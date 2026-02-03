Democrat Adam Hollier suspends Secretary of State run, launches state senate campaign

article

Adam Hollier is suspending one campaign and pivoting toward a new race for a different political post.

The Democrat and military veteran announced he is suspending his run for Secretary of State and running for Michigan State Senate District 3.

Hollier, 40, previously served in the Michigan Senate for District 2, in office from 2018 to 2023.

District 3 includes Hamtramck, Highland Park, and the east side of Detroit.

"This race was never about me, it was about ensuring strong Black leadership at every level in our state," said Hollier in a release. "It is with that higher purpose that I am stepping aside in my race for Secretary of State and running for re-election to the State Senate, in the hopes that our community will be able to come together and ensure we have real representation up and down the ballot in November."

The Hollier campaign switch comes on the heels of Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist recently suspending his campaign for governor and launching a run for Secretary of State. Gilchrist was the first Black Lt. Gov. in Michigan history.

Hollier's most recent political campaign for US Congress against eventual nominee and winner Shri Thanedar ended with disqualification, when he failed to secure enough valid voter signatures.

In a release, Hollier brought up his past accomplishments in the state senate.

"As a state senator, I was able to help keep people in their homes, keep factories open and veterans off the street," he said. "I helped to pass historic legislation to cut costs for retirees, kept vital lifelines like Flip the Script open, and invested in the institutions that define us: the Motown Museum, Focus Hope, and the Ruth Ellis Center."

Hollier cited President Donald Trump as a reason for wanting to serve again in the Michigan legislature.

"With Donald Trump back in office, we need strong leaders in Lansing who will protect Michigan families, defend our fundamental freedoms, and address the cost of living crisis that the President and his cronies have created," he said.

Hollier is a U.S. Army paratrooper recently tapped by Governor Gretchen Whitmer to serve as director of Michigan's Veterans Affairs Agency.