Adam Hollier running for Michigan Secretary of State, drops Congress bid

The Brief Former state senator Adam Hollier is running for Secretary of State. Hollier was originally running for Congress but is changing course. He said he will focus on removing barriers to voting, while also protecting elections.



After announcing earlier this year that he was running for Congress, Adam Hollier has changed course and will now run for Michigan Secretary of State.

The Democrat shared Wednesday that instead of running for Michigan's 13th Congressional District a third time, he would seek the SOS seat in next year's election.

What they're saying:

"Our fundamental rights are under attack like never before. Donald Trump and his MAGA allies have put everything from free and fair elections to the right to vote on the chopping block," he said in a press release announcing his bid for SOS.

Hollier, a member of the Army Reserves and former state senator, said his focus will be protecting elections from being rigged. He also wants to remove barriers to voting, boost voter turnout, and make it easier to register to vote. This includes making sure local clerks have the resources needed to conduct elections, according to his press release.

"I’m no stranger to these fights. As an Army Officer, I swore to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic," he said.

The backstory:

Hollier was considered one of the front-runners for the 13th Congressional seat during the 2024 election after coming up short in a crowded primary field two years earlier.

But a review of the required signatures a candidate must submit to run for Congress found hundreds to be fraudulent, derailing his second bid for the office.

The Wayne County Clerk reviewed 1,553 signatures submitted by Hollier's campaign, ruling that only 863 were valid. A candidate must submit at least a thousand valid signatures in order to qualify.

The signatures were originally challenged by the campaign of his opponent, U.S. Rep. Shri Thanedar.