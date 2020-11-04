Democrat Andy Levin wins 9th District in first reelection campaign

Successfully defending his seat in the 9th District, Andy Levin scored a second victory in the largely Democratic seat that makes up part of Metro Detroit.

The 60-year-old won his first reelection campaign against Republican Charles Langworthy when the Associated Press called the race early Wednesday morning. By 5 a.m., with more than 66% of the precincts reporting, Levin had a 56-40% lead.

Levin represents one of the many left-leaning districts that make up Southeast Michigan where incumbent Democrats had a strong chance of retaining their presence in Metro Detroit.

The 9th District race was called at around 4:30 a.m. It makes up several Oakland County cities, including Ferndale, Royal Oak, Huntington Woods, Warren, and Sterling Heights.

