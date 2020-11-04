Democrat Brenda Lawrence wins fourth term in 14th District, Associated Press declares

Third-term Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence scored her fourth victory on Tuesday, winning the 14th District seat handily.

Called at by the Associated Press around 4:12 a.m. with a lead of 75%, Lawrence represents one of Michigan’s bluer districts.

UNITED STATES - JULY 29: Reps. Brenda Lawrence, D-Mich., and Bobby Scott, D-Va., attend a news conference on child care relief bills in the Capitol Visitor Center on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Beating back Republican challenger Robert Vance Patrick, a self-employed contractor and volunteer at the Belle Isle Conservancy Board, Lawrence had little reason to worry about the race.

Her seat, which represents parts of Oakland and Wayne County, was rated safe by the Cook Political Report ahead of the election.