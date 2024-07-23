Dems form new game plan as Biden hands reins to Harris

President Joe Biden's shock announcement that he would be bowing out of the 2024 race for the White House Sunday was a seismic shock.

Vice President Kamala Harris picked up a wave of endorsements as the Democrat Party appears to be rallying around her at the top of the ticket. We take a closer look at the newly-forming campaign platform and what changes going forward with a short runway before November.

Meanwhile, there was a fiery hearing on Capitol Hill as Secret Service head Kim Cheatle faced a barrage of questions - most she couldn't answer - in the wake of the assassination attempt on President Donald Trump.

The more than four-hour hearing led to swearing, shouting, threats and ... Eminem lyrics?

Also: Last night's Battleground episode examined the changing landscape of the race after Biden passed the torch. What does Harris need to do in order to grab momentum back from the swing-state projected deficits?