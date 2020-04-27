Dentist practices want to reopen but can't under Whitmer's executive order

Dentistry is a gray area under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's executive order, but a minor dental problem could become a major health problem if not treated in time.

"So the Dental Association gave us clear, defined lines about what an emergency is and what an urgency is," said Dr. Ali Saad. "However, those urgencies quickly became emergencies as time went on."

With the first executive order, Dr. Saad shut down his six dental practices throughout metro Detroit. What they expected to last two weeks has turned into two months - and some patients can't be pushed off any longer.

"Typically the first thing you ask a patient is, are you in pain?" he said. "If they are, you bring them into the office, and fill the tooth, place a crown or do a root canal. But when you are limited with the PPE, you are limited with access to your staff, you are also limited treat your patient."

Saad says his team has an internal task force which decides what is considered an emergency procedure, but without routine procedures, something as simple as a broken tooth or sore gums can quickly turn into a serious infection.

"It's a doctor's judgement call," he said. "I told all the doctors use your best judgement now. There is a gray area there, but this is not aesthetic revolution - we just want to treat them so they are fine and we can keep them out of the hospital."

Saad appreciates what the state is doing to protect the dental practices, which is most at risk, when it comes to potentially treating patients who may be infected with COVID-19.

But he believes right now dentists should be given the option to re-open.

"If they would allow us to be part of the phase one, to have the dental practices open across the state where there are routine practices available, people want to get their cleanings done," he said. "As long as the dentist practices have the proper PPE and are following state guidelines, I think it would be safe."

And they are preparing for it following safety guidelines on how to re-open directed by a Michigan Dental Association task force, knowing requirements will be stricter and more necessary than ever before.

"In our mind if they think that is what it is going to take to protect us we'll do it no question," he said. "We can't open like we did before, prior to this all happening. That time is over."

Saad said when the pandemic first hit, the practices donated all their PPE. They have since ordered more but are worried about a shortage. Saad said his practices are wary about a possible second wave of coronavirus cases, but plans to be prepared.

