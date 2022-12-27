Department of Transportation looking into Southwest after flight cancelations, delays, customer service issues

With thousands of flights across the United States grounded, including here at Detroit Metro Airport, the Department of Transportation said it is looking into Southwest Airlines.

"USDOT is concerned by Southwest’s unacceptable rate of cancelations and delays & reports of lack of prompt customer service. The Department will examine whether cancelations were controllable and if Southwest is complying with its customer service plan," the department wrote on Twitter Tuesday as travelers sit at airports waiting for their flights.

On Monday, Southwest said it was still experiencing a high call volume following a winter storm that impacted many parts of the country late last week and into the weekend.

According to FlightAware, Southwest canceled 64% of its flights Tuesday, while 20% of flights were delayed. On Monday, 71% were canceled and 19% were delayed.

