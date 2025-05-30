Deplorable Arbor One conditions lead to judge's order for repairs

The Brief For years complaints have plagued the Arbor One apartments in Ypsilanti. This week the apartment conditions have led a judge to get involved. A legal order is demanding repairs, while residents are relocated.



For years people in one Ypsilanti apartment complex have been complaining about living in deplorable living conditions.

The backstory:

"It’s been horrible - we’ve lived here without any heat. It took over a year and a half to get a working stove," said resident Amanda Riggins.

Residents at Arbor One apartments in Ypsilanti have also been dealing with plumbing issues, mold and insect and vermin infestation.

It’s been an ongoing problem for years and now a judge has ordered the landlords to make repairs to protect the health and safety of the residents.

As part of the orders, the Arbor One apartments management company must also provide relocation assistance to any tenant who wants to leave.

"We’re grateful that the judge is hearing our case and fighting on behalf of the tenants - we really appreciate it - we just hope Arbor One will work with tenants to compensate them in a timely manner," Riggins said.

The compensation also includes refunding rent dating back to September of 2024 and allowing people to break their lease without facing any penalties.

Resident Orville Riggins says until now, he has had no choice but to stay there. He said that packing up and moving just hasn’t been an option.

"Everything is so astronomical and we don’t have the resources to, at this moment," he said. "So that’s why we are just trying to get our money back from September 2024 and that would help us move."

The company that manages the apartments — Beal Properties released a statement saying in part:

"At Beal Real Estate we always do things the right way and encourage those we work to also do so, while our organization is not a party to the lawsuit and order, and our organization was not ordered to do anything, we will ask our client who is the owner to follow it, and help our client to do so in a supportive roll."

The Source: Information for this report came from interviews with residents and a statement from Beal Properties.



