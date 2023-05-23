Deputies search for person of interest after Monroe County home shot up

article

Authorities are looking for a person of interest after a shooting early Monday in Monroe County.

James Pattenaude, 38, is known to stay in multiple locations in the county and Downriver.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, multiple shots were fired at a home in the 13000 block of Martinsville Road in Exeter Township around 3 a.m. The homeowner saw a vehicle speed away from the scene.

Investigators determined that Pattenaude, who knows the homeowner, is a person of interest.

Deputies attempted to find him at a home on Milwaukee Road in Milan Township, but he is still on the run.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530.