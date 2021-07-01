Deputies seek man suspected of robbing Macomb County bank at gunpoint

Macomb County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a man suspected of robbing a Washington Township bank at gunpoint Wednesday.

Michael Salami, 25, is accused of walking into the PNC Bank at 6099 26 Mile Rd. at about 2:40 p.m. Authorities said he pulled out a gun, demanded money, and fled with cash.

Michael Salami (Photo from Michigan Department of Corrections)

Seven people who were inside the bank were not injured.

Deputies said a tip led them to Salami, who matched a description of the suspect. He is on parole and has a history involving bank robbery and home invasion, authorities said.

Deputies searched Salami's home, but he was not there. They said they found numerous items linking him to the robbery, including a handgun.

A warrant for bank robbery, possession of weapons by a felon, and felony firearms charges was issued for Salami.

Authorities said he does not have his own transportation. It is not known if he is armed.

Salami is white and has brown hair and brown eyes. He stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall and has a slender build.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office at 586-307-9412.