'DeSantis wants to decapitate our history': NAACP issues travel advisory for Florida

The NAACP released a travel advisory for Florida on Monday in response to what it calls "Gov. Ron DeSantis' aggressive attempts to erase Black history and to restrict diversity, equity, and inclusion programs in" the state's schools.

"People need to understand that Black history is American history. Now, Ron DeSantis wants to decapitate our history," said Rev. Dr. Wendell Anthony, a member of the NAACP National Board of Directors and president of the Detroit chapter of the org. "It’s not a ban. It’s a travel advisory, warning you against travel in those areas could be bad for your health: mentally, academically, socially, politically. So, beware."

The civil rights group says the state has become openly hostile to African Americans, people of color, and LGBTQ+ individuals.

The advisory comes during a week where DeSantis is expected to announce that he is running for president.

"He wants to become president standing on the backs of Blacks and browns and women, and others who he may have some differences with," Anthony said.

Recently, DeSantis and his administration have pushed back on an advanced placement African American history course, the inclusion of diversity programs at state colleges, and passed the Stop Woke Act, which restricts conversations about race in the classroom and workplace.

"We join with Walt Disney. Walt Disney has sent a very clear message: we’re pulling a billion dollars of new development. We’re pulling 2,000 jobs because of the policies of Ron DeSantis," Anthony said.

Anthony said the travel advisory was discussed at the NAACP Board of Directors meeting.

"The conversation was such a people were upset. They felt as though this cannot stand. It is a struggle that is worth waging," he said.

This is not the first time the NAACP has issued a travel advisory for a state in the United States.

Anthony said this isn’t just an advisory for people of color but for all travelers. He wants people to stand in solidarity with the people of Florida who oppose DeSantis and his administration