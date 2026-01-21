Desmond Burks pleads guilty to murdering Detroit neurosurgeon

The Brief Desmond Burks has pleaded guilty to murdering Devon Hoover, a Detroit neurosurgeon. Burks was scheduled to go on trial in the murder case, almost two years since the doctor was found dead in his home. Burks also pleaded guilty to manslaughter in a separate case during the hearing.



The man accused of murdering a Detroit doctor has pleaded guilty ahead of the start of a long-delayed jury trial.

Desmond Burks was set for jury trial after several delays in the murder case of Dr. Devon Hoover, a Detroit neurosurgeon who was found dead in his home in 2023.

Burks pleaded guilty to second-degree murder as jury selection was ongoing. He also pleaded guilty to larceny of $20,000 or more, using a computer to commit a crime, felon in possession of a firearm, and felony firearm.

He pleaded guilty as a violent habitual offender.

He's scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 20.

Big picture view:

Burks, 35, has pleaded guilty in the nearly two-year case involving an unresolved murder of Hoover, who lived in Detroit.

He pleaded guilty to a lesser charge after being arraigned on first-degree murder on Wednesday, coming amid jury selection for the trial. Burks also pleaded guilty to manslaughter in a separate case involving a road rage incident in April 2024.

He told the court he shot Hoover twice after traveling to his home in 2023. He also confessed to stealing thousands of dollars, jewelry, and credit cards from Hoover.

The backstory:

Hoover, 53, was found shot to death and wrapped in a bloody carpet in the attic of his home in the city's Boston-Edison neighborhood on April 23, 2023, a day after his Range Rover was parked outside another Detroit home.

Police went to Hoover's house after the vehicle was found, but no one answered. They returned the next day and found his body, face down, wearing only socks, after his family requested a welfare check because he missed a trip to visit his dying mother in Indiana.

The discovery spurred an investigation that lasted more than a year as authorities worked to gather enough evidence to charge Burks. Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said Burks was the original person of interest. He was questioned and released, initially, because they needed more evidence to advance the case.

Hoover's designer watches and credit cards were also missing after the crime, authorities said.

