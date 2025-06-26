article

The Brief The man accused of murdering a Detroit neurosurgeon will stand trial, a judge ruled. Desmond Burks is accused of fatally shooting Devon Hoover in 2023. The two had a romantic relationship before Burks allegedly obtained a gun and fatally shot Hoover, the prosecutors said.



The man accused of killing a well-known Detroit doctor will stand trial in the high-profile murder case.

Desmond Burks is charged with murdering Dr. Devon Hoover. Evidence presented by the prosecutor during was revealed before a judge during preliminary hearing that lasted four days.

Big picture view:

The judge said court testimony by the associates and friends of Burks, communications shown in court, and evidence of the weapon used in the alleged murder were enough to bind Burks over for trial.

The case stems back more than two years, when Hoover's body was found in his Boston Edison home with a gunshot wound.

Burks faces murder, larceny, and felony firearm charges in connection with the case.

"The court does find that there is probable cause to believe the defendant did commit the crimes charged," said Judge Shawn Jacque.

Dig deeper:

The two allegedly had a sexual relationship before Burks planned to murder Hoover and steal funds from his bank account, prosecutors recalled this week.

Among those who testified were friends of Burks, who told the court about the defendant's desire to obtain a weapon. Burks also asked one witness if he could leave a bag at his home for a few days.

After learning of a car they had rented for the defendant, the witness told the court they later discovered the vehicle was part of a homicide investigation.

When they went home, the searched the box and found items owned by Dr. Hoover as well as a handgun.

He later helped Burks discard the weapon in the Rouge RIver.