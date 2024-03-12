Despite heavy dose of gun legislation by state lawmakers, assault weapon ban efforts are on pause

When former President Ronald Reagan was shot along with his press secretary James Brady back in 1981, Congress almost immediately passed the Brady Bill.

It was the nation's first ban on assault weapons. But in 2004, Congress refused to renew the ban. Now, 20 years later, President Joe Biden wants to bring it back.

"I'm demanding a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines," Biden said.

And Gov. Gretchen Whitmer agrees.

"Personally I think it would be the right thing to do," she said.

But the governor did not recommend that in her State of the State, and it turns out the ban is dead right now.

Tim Skubick: "Are discussions being held, are votes being gathered?"

"No. None of that kind of thing will happen in an election year," said Democrat Sen. Rosemary Bayer.

The Democratically-controlled legislature last year did mandate:

Lock boxes for weapons at home

Deeper background checks before you can purchase a weapon

And red flag laws take to guns away from those who should not have them

All three were extremely popular with the voting public so there was no risk for Democrats to vote for them.

But the public is not overwhelmingly in favor of this ban and with Democrats wanting to keep control of the house next year, the senator concedes the prohibition is too hot to handle right now.

"It's not the thing that is going to help us win this election year," said Bayer.