Detroit 1-year-old dies of fentanyl overdose, father still seeking answers

A Detroit father is desperately seeking answers after his 1-year-old son died from a fentanyl overdose.

Donnell Holmes did not expect to become a father in his 60s, but when Prenteis' KeLeo Goode was born, he felt a new sense of purpose in life. That joy was cut short when Goode died on Aug. 22 while in the care of a relative.

"I’d take him to the park, Urban Air, we just had a ball – brightened up my whole life," Holmes said. "To see a little baby in a casket was the saddest thing I've ever seen in my life, the saddest thing I’ve ever seen in my life, and I just need some type of justice."

Holmes has been visiting the Wayne County Prosecutors Office every Monday since his son's death, but expressed frustration at the lack of answers.

"They keep blowing smoke. They're telling me what they think I want to hear," Holmes said. "I didn’t get any response from them until I started talking to supervisors, police supervisors, child protective agency – I mean they’ve been bouncing me around a whole month."

Holmes will not rest until the person responsible for his son's death is held accountable.

"He was the joy of my life," Holmes said. "He brought me a lot of happiness."

The prosecutor's office told Fox 2 they are looking into the case and will contact Holmes on Thursday. Child Protective Services are also involved.

However, Holmes said he is still doubtful and does not believe police are prioritizing Goode's death.

"Help me, help me," Holmes said, pleading to the prosecutor.