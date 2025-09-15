'Detroit 300' leader Eric Ford dies at 58, community mourns

The Brief Eric Ford, 58, leader of the Community Violence Intervention group Detroit 300, has died. Anytime you saw community-led boots on the ground, Ford was in that crew reaching out to young people.



Detroit community leaders and police alike are deeply shaken after losing one of the city’s strongest voices against gun violence.

What they're saying:

Chief Todd Bettison says Eric Ford, 58, leader of the Community Violence Intervention group Detroit 300, has died. Ford was a giant in the tight-knit world of violence prevention.

Family friends say Ford died of natural causes.

City activist "Pastor Mo" took a selfie with Eric Ford in Lions gear a day before his passing on Sunday after they had a meeting.

Anytime you saw community-led boots on the ground, Ford was in that crew reaching out to young people with his team letting them know you don’t get a second chance to rethink their actions if they pull the trigger and take a life.

Chief Bettison says Ford was a key part of the City’s Community Violence Intervention program, even doing the work before that program was created.

"He was about making peace. He was about safety. He was about people and community. He was about family. He was about Detroit being as safe (as can be)," said Maurice "Pastor Mo" Hardwick. "He really believed in safety and he honored his mom and his family. And I’m just heartbroken. I was just with him yesterday. I jest left him. He asked me if I’m okay, and to get this call is shock. I’m heartbroken man. This is a great friend — a great brother."

Police Chief Todd Bettison said in a statement:

"Eric was a true superhero to his community in human form. He was my friend, mentor and the person I called ‘Superman’ due to his strong stature and how he was never afraid to step-up when called. His presence will be truly missed by myself and so many others that he touched. My heart goes out to Eric’s wife and children, his Detroit 300 family and all those whose heart that his passing will leave a void in."