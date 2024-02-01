Detroit 8-year-old impersonates Black icons, joins Oprah on red carpet

An 8-year-old girl from Detroit has garnered a lot of attention on social media for her impersonations of Black icons – but recently, she caught Oprah Winfrey's eye and was invited to join her on the red carpet.

Robin McKee, better known as Rosie White, impersonates historical figures like Harriet Tubman and entertainment icons like Whoopi Goldberg, Tina Turner, and even Oprah.

After reenacting the dinner scene from "The Color Purple," Oprah asked Rosie and her family to join her at the movie's premiere in December 2023.

"You must walk the red carpet, which is going to be a purple carpet, with me!" Oprah told Rosie over a Zoom call late last year.

Rosie, her mom Kenya, and her sister A’Blesyn got the star treatment.

"We not even in the movie and she still invited us," Rosie said. "It felt like a dream to me bro. Like a dream. I tried rubbing my eyes to see was it actually a dream, tried pinching myself and everything. And guess what, it wasn’t a dream."

Behind the scenes, Rosie's sister A’Blesyn Davis directs and edits the impersonation videos that she has been doing since pre-school.

"I made the video, I directed it, I put it together, and they’re seeing it.," A'Blesyn said, crying. "I don’t give myself enough credit but… they actually seen it… it feels special."

Meanwhile, Rosie’s adventures in Hollywood continue.

"(She is) doing work at Disney out of LA," said Kenya White, Rosie’s mother. "She plays a character named Danielle. It's like a Saturday Night Live skit show, I guess you would say, for kids."

Through her videos, Rosie and her family are celebrating Black History Month in their own way.

"In our past Black History videos, you can kind of know what’s going on each week," Kenya said. "It was consecutive, same kind of videos each week. But it’s not this year, we’re all over – it’s a little bit of this, a little bit of that – but it’s fun, it’s fantastic and you’re absolutely going to learn because we tend to want to educate or make people smile at the end of the day."

With all the success Rosie has had, she says she just feels "great."

"Every good affirmation – that’s how I feel," she said.

For more of Rosie and her impersonations, check out her Instagram here.