Detroit activists call for MLK Memorial Park to get much needed upgrades

The Brief Activists in Detroit are calling for upgrades to a park dedicated to MLK. Activists point out that there’s no porta-potty, debris is everywhere, and there is no signage to indicate the park’s name.



Community activists in Detroit are advocating for much-needed upgrades to a park dedicated to a civil rights leader, which they say should have happened a long time ago.

Big picture view:

MLK Memorial Park in Detroit, named in honor of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., proudly displays a memorial bust of his likeness.

However, community members say the park is in no condition to honor King.

"The upkeep is lacking; everything is missing. This is not even a park where you could bring your children and talk about the history," said Venetta Mayberry.

Activists point out that there’s no porta-potty, debris is everywhere, and there is no signage to indicate the park’s name. Mayberry says she was told improvements were to take place, but they haven’t happened yet.

City officials tell FOX 2 that improvements are in the works, and an expansion is also part of the park’s future.

"We had to acquire more land, and when we do that process in the city, we have to conduct environmental testing," said Detroit director of General Services, Crystal Perkins. "That testing took longer than expected and required more phases than what we anticipated."

What they're saying:

City officials say construction on the park is set to start in the spring of 2026, and they are engaging with community members before it begins.

"We have been informing and engaging our community about the process and what’s going on," said Perkins.

The city isn’t just working to beautify the park; officials say plans are in the works to upgrade parks throughout the city.

"Atleast about a decade now to improve our park," said Perkins. We have over 300 parks, and I know everyone in their neighborhood wants to see their park improved. It’s just a process."

But activists hope more delays are not part of the future for MLK Memorial Park.