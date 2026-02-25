Detroit ambulance crash sends several to the hospital

The Brief FOX 2 was told an ambulance was on its way to an emergency call when the crash happened. Former Detroit Police Assistant Chief Steve Dolunt breaks down what he sees in the video.



Chilling video of a violent crash involving a Detroit ambulance on the city’s east side, sending several people to the hospital.

Big picture view:

FOX 2 was told an ambulance was on its way to an emergency call when the crash happened. Thankfully, there was no patient in the back.

In the video, it has its lights and siren on as it moves through the intersection of 7 Mile Road and Van Dyke. Detroit Fire says four people were taken to the hospital, that includes the driver in the car, taken to St. John’s Hospital and three Detroit Fire Department workers to Detroit Receiving Hospital. City officials say all were in stable condition.

Former Detroit Police Assistant Chief Steve Dolunt breaks down what he sees in the video.

"It is horrible and it’s very violent. The question is who had the right of way, cause even if we have our lights and siren on, if we have a red light, we have to proceed through with caution, but at the same time, if you hear a siren coming, you are supposed to stop and if you look at the intersection, the one car stopped that was facing them…and this person just blew through the intersection. But the most disturbing part to me, as I said earlier, is no one went to check on the people that were hurt," said Dolunt.

What's next:

FOX 2 was told Wednesday night that everyone involved in the crash has been released from the hospital.

Thankfully, none of the injuries are described as serious.