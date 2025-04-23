Detroit animal abuse: Abandoned kitten rescued after being dropped off at gas station

article

The Brief Two kittens were dropped from a moving car at a gas station in Detroit, one killed. The other kitten was found by two women passing by. The driver who did this is still out there.



Two kittens were tossed out of a vehicle at a Detroit gas station, where the driver hit and killed one, but the other survived and has been rescued.

Why you should care:

The whole incident was caught on camera. FOX 2 is happy to report that the kitten that survived the act of animal cruelty has been rescued by a very kind woman, Andreina Delfin.

"I was in the gas station with a friend, and I heard the kitten. He was crying, so I was looking for him," Delfin said.

Tucked and terrified behind an ice box at a BP gas station on Detroit’s west side, a four-month-old kitten, now named "Diesel," hid after being abandoned.

Delfin scooped him up in a McDonald's bag, which was all she had with her, and brought him to safety. She and her partner later learned the kitten was the one from a video capturing a horrible act of animal cruelty at 7 Mile and Grand River.

"We had no idea. We thought it was something super simple. We were like, OK, we will rescue him because I have a rescue cat and a rescue dog," said Kat Roberts.

Dig deeper:

Diesel is the surviving kitten of two, tossed out by someone in a white SUV early Monday morning. The driver hit Diesel’s littermate, killing him. Andreina saw the aftermath when she made the rescue.

"You have no idea how the other cat was, he was destroyed completely. It was really disturbing," she said.

Diesel is now in the hands of Michigan Humane and is doing well. He’ll be in the care of veterinarian Dr. Lara Silverie, as investigators search for the driver who dumped them.

Investigators are on the case, taking this very seriously. If you have information, you can call Michigan Humane or Detroit Police.