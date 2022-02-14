Detroit Animal Care waiving adoption fees for new pet owners this week

article

The Detroit Animal Care center will be waiving all adoption and licensing fees for any lucky dogs that get taken home on Valentine's Day or sometime this week.

The DAC's ‘Love Match’ week includes a commemorative photo, a certificate of appreciation, and of course a few treats for the new furry companion.

"We want to celebrate St. Valentine’s Day and promote adoptions so people can find their new best friend and our animals can find their forever homes," said Mark Kumpf, Director of Detroit Animal Care. "Love is in the air, so today is the day to find your perfect match."

From today through Sunday, Feb 20, any animals that are adopted will also be vaccinated, microchipped, and neutered.

A rolling list of dogs that are up for adoption can be found on the Detroit Health Department's instagram and Facebook page.

The center is open to the public from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. It's located at 7401 Chrysler Drive.