Detroit Animal Welfare Group battles over license with Michigan DNR

The attorney for a Detroit animal welfare group says the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is trying to shut down part of what they do, which is rehabilitating wildlife.

The backstory:

The Detroit Animal Welfare Group (DAWG) is led by Dr. Kelley LaBonty who in March brought in a puppy named Gideon, who was allegedly scalded in burning hot water by his owner's daughter, and has been recovering ever since.

Now, in April, LaBonty and her attorney, Celeste Dunn, claim the DNR has been on a crusade to stop DAWG from being a big part of what they do beyond pets, rehabilitating animals.

"We take in over 1,000 animals a year, and we could take in thousands more," she said. "We just don’t have the space or the staff to. But the need is tremendous."

What they're saying:

LaBonty says the whole headache started back in 2018 when she tried to help some deer she says were fenced in and starving.

"Ms. LaBonty expressly took on the DNR’s position, and they don't work with that, they take that as an offense," Dunns said.

LaBonty says she’s heavily regulated and the farm animals they take on are regulated by the USDA and the Michigan Department of Agriculture for their animal protection shelter.

"We have no issues with other regulatory agencies, it’s just the DNR," she said.

The other side:

We reached out to the department of natural resources. A spokesperson told FOX 2 the case has been handed over to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office.

They’re not talking about it.

"There’s very few rehabilitators in the state and to take this away from the community is just unacceptable for a retaliation from a government agency," LaBonty said.



FOX 2 has not received a statement as of April 30 from the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.