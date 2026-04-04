Detroit Animal Welfare Group seeks help after heavy rains lead to roof leak, flooding on Macomb County farm

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The Brief Detroit Animal Welfare Group is seeking help after flooding at its Macomb County farm. Heavy rain overnight led to the roof of a barn leaking and flooding around the property. More rain is in the forecast.



Detroit Animal Welfare Group (DAWG) is in urgent need of help this weekend after a roof leak and flooding on its northern Macomb County farm.

According to DAWG, a roof of a barn that has never leaked was leaking Saturday after heavy rain overnight, leading to wet stalls that are needed to house animals.

(Photo: DAWG)

Beyond the water in the barn, the farm property on McKay Road in Romeo flooded, leading to a utility vehicle that is used to care for animals being stuck in mud.

DAWG's dog yard and higher areas also experienced flooding. More rain is expected later Saturday.

(Photo: DAWG)

"We are in emergency mode due to massive rains last night and will continue throughout week," DAWG wrote on Facebook.

On Saturday afternoon, DAWG said it was busy moving animals as the water continued to rise.

What you can do:

DAWG is seeking donations to help make necessary repairs and get more water pumps.

Venmo donation link

PayPal donation link

Big picture view:

With 1-3 inches of rain already saturating the ground in Southeast Michigan, more is on the way.

A Flood Watch is in effect for much of Southeast Michigan for the remainder of Saturday.

The watch, which encompasses Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw, Wayne, Bay, Genesee, Lapeer, Livingston, Saginaw, Sanilac, Shiawassee, St. Clair, and Tuscola counties, is set to expire at midnight.

North of Metro Detroit, a Flood Warning is in effect for the area around Kearsley Creek in Genesee County as waters continue to rise. The NWS anticipates that waters will rise above the flood stage Saturday evening.

For the latest forecast, live radar, and more, download the FOX 2 Weather app.