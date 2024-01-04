Detroit announces big pay bump for bus drivers, max bonuses of $6,000 a year

Bus drivers working for the Detroit Department of Transportation will see their hourly wages rise by several dollars following an agreement between the city and union that represents employees.

Under the new plan, drivers could make up to $25.61 per hour. All drivers will see an immediate $3 increase to their hourly wage, bringing the starting pay for new drivers up to $19.15 an hour.

Along with the wage increase is a new incentive structure that will include $1,500 bonuses every quarter for drivers that have no more than three unexcused absences per quarter. About three-quarters of active drivers met that requirement during the last quarter of 2023.

"An immediate $3 per hour increase in pay with the ability to earn up to $6,000 more per year is going to do two things for us. It’s going to help us retain the drivers we have and it's going to be a tremendous boost to our recruitment efforts," said Interim Transit Director Michael Staley.

In a release from the department, Staley said one of the issues that has consistently come up from drivers is a need for more money. DDOT has suffered from a lack of bus drivers, which has fed into less reliability for pickups while also making it tougher to attract new employees without more money.

Detroit is aiming to have 600 drivers on the road by the end of the year. Currently, it has 400 drivers with 30 new drivers expected to graduate later this week.

"This is a great day for DDOT. I drove for DDOT for 34 years and know how important this wage increase is for our drivers," said Amalgamated Transit Union Local 26 President Schetrone Collier. "But this is just as much for the public as it is our drivers."

The agreement still needs to be approved by the city council. If it's cleared, it will be active until July, 2025.