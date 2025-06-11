Detroit anti-ICE protests: Demonstrators take to the streets amid LA protests

The Brief Anti-ICE protests in LA have spread to Detroit. The protesting comes as thousands of troops and hundreds of Marines have been deployed to L.A. by the Trump administration. Activists say immigrants trying to get citizenship are being detained.



All eyes were on Los Angeles as anti-ICE protests continued into day 6, and now demonstrators in Detroit are lending their voices to the fight.

Local perspective:

Demonstrators joined the fight as they protested outside the ICE office in Detroit. The protesting comes as thousands of troops and hundreds of Marines have been deployed to L.A. by the Trump administration.

Attorneys like Julie Hurwitz are monitoring demonstrations taking place on Wednesday to ensure First Amendment rights are not violated.

"I think we can expect to happen in cities all over the country. It’s a direct violation of the Constitution," Hurwitz said. "The over-assertion of power by our government is a direct assault on the rule of law, the Constitution, and democracy."

What they're saying:

Activists say immigrants trying to get citizenship are being detained.

"If the judge decides to dismiss the case for whatever reason, a motion has to be put together for the person to appeal," said Dr. Seydi Sarr. "So if you arrest that person, they don’t have the capacity to appeal."

Meanwhile, protesters say due process is not at play during court hearings.

"Today, I know that three of my community members who came in this morning did not come out, and their phones are not responding," said Sarr.

A Detroit City Council member is urging the federal government to provide better pathways to citizenship.

"The federal government needs to have an actual process for people to become citizens," said one protestor. "We do not have a process and myself I am an immigrant. I was born in Mexico. And when it was easier, it still took us ten years, and we still paid thousands of dollars to become citizens."