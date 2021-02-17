Detroit apartment fire that hospitalized 2 was likely started by residents using stoves for heat

An early morning apartment fire in northern Detroit has hospitalized a mother and toddler after they were using their stove to keep the unit warm during freezing temperatures.

A resident of the apartment on 7 Mile and Algonac said the original landlord of the housing structure had died and people were sleeping with their stoves on.

Residents were told by the property management company to use blankets.

The fire department was at the complex around 3 in the morning.

Detroit Fire Department Deputy Commissioner Dave Fornell confirmed a 26-year-old woman and a 2-year-old girl were taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation. The injuries are non-life-threatening.

The fire was contained to two units on the 2nd floor.

Advertisement

The fire is under investigation.