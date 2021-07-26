Detroit-area man dies in fall at Pictured Rocks park, stepped over barrier

article

A 21-year-old man from a Detroit suburb died Saturday when he fell 100 feet off the Pictured Rocks after stepping over a barrier.

Authorities were called around 7 p.m. to the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in the Upper Peninsula after a man fell off the edge at Miners Castle.

Dominic Rotondi was identified as the man and, according to authorities, he stepped over a barrier at the top of Miners Castle and lost his footing.

Officials said he fell about 100 feet before hitting the cliff face and landing in Lake Superior.

Miners Castle is the only cliff area at Pictured Rocks that is accessible by vehicle.

Authorities did not release further information about Rotondi.

Pictured Rocks is a national lakeshore in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. It's known for its sandstone cliffs, beaches, sand dunes, waterfalls, inland lakes, deep forest, and wild shoreline along Lake Superior.

