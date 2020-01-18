Detroit area schools close and cancel events during Saturday's snow

article

With up to 7 inches of snow expected to fall Saturday morning, Detroit-area schools have closed and canceled many events that were set for Saturday.

The forecast calls for 5 to 7 inches of snow for most of southeast Michigan before it turns to freezing rain later in the day.

All of southeast Michigan is under a Winter Storm Warning until noon on Saturday.

By 8 a.m., more than 20 schools and colleges canceled events, including Wayne County Community College, Bloomfield Hills School District, and Lawrence Tech. To track the latest closings today and every day, check out fox2detroit.com/closings.

The snow started falling around midnight and is expected to stop around noon Saturday. Unfortunately, it then turns to rain and freezing rain which will create hazards on the road. FOX 2 Meteorologist Derek Kevra broke down the exact timing of the first big snowstorm of the year.