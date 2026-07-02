Detroit arson suspect sets American Flag on fire, police investigating

The Brief John Brodersen and his wife, Daniela Braun, had just hung their flag outside their Detroit home for the nation’s 250th anniversary. As they slept, a security camera captures a complete stranger walking up to the home, setting the flag on fire.



An act of arson caught on camera in Detroit left an American flag burnt to ashes.

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John Brodersen and his wife, Daniela Braun, had just hung their flag outside their Detroit home for the nation’s 250th anniversary. Then, just around midnight, as they slept, a security camera captures a complete stranger walking up to the home, setting the flag on fire.

"I just couldn’t believe it. We’ve lived in this neighborhood for ten years. You know, nothing happens. We just set it up a few days ago. Celebration, 250 years, Fourth of July. I’m like, it’s a pretty big deal. Let’s set up a flag," said Daniela. "Who knows what could have happened if it wasn’t for the neighbors banging on the door."

Neighbor Steve Harmon just moved in across the street in Detroit’s Green Acres neighborhood. He was asleep as well, but says he heard someone blowing an air horn, a guy on a bike, alerting the neighborhood to the fire.

"Somebody kept blowing an air horn, and I’m like, ‘Who the hell is that this time of morning?’ And I looked out the window and the whole front of his house is lit up orange. Then I notice it’s all on fire," said Harmon.

Steve jumped up, dialed 911, and ran across the street.

"I didn’t want to break the window, but I was going to break the window to get them up," he said. "The fire was getting really big. Pretty soon John came, and he opened the door and his face just lit up because it was just fire everywhere."

"We see flames. I went and grabbed the fire extinguisher, put it out, and a few moments later the fire department showed up," said John.

What they're saying:

Police and arson investigators are on the case. If you know the identity of the suspect or any additional information, call the Detroit Police Department.

"I couldn’t believe somebody would do something like that, but luckily they were stupid and we’ve got their face," said John.

"It’s just a crazy world. You don’t just set somebody’s house on fire. That could have got really, really bad," said Harmon. "If I wouldn’t have woke up, who knows how long that fire would have burned? It probably could have destroyed the house."

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