Detroit arson suspect wanted after setting 3 vacant houses on fire in one night

Detroit Fire is asking for the public's help after three vacant homes went up in flames on the west side.

The backstory:

Investigators say a man seen on video was in the area just before the fires started on Highland Street back on July 23rd. There is now a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Detroit fire says the houses were abandoned but there is danger of someone torching a house on purpose with the chance of the potential collateral damage.

"They've just been burning up stuff for no reason," said Dwight Lamerrick Revel Jr., who lives nearby.

All three fires took place in one night, on the same block of Highland, not far from the Lodge. What neighbors see is the landscape littered with rubble, but what investigators see, is a pattern.

"I don’t know what the motive was behind this, but at the end of the day it’s a crime and however started the fires will be punished to the fullest extent of the law," said Chuck Simms, DFD executive fire commissioner.

Video shows a man slipping into the area and vanishing - moments before flames erupted.

"This is just what we know at this point, it’s horrible because little kids want to play and it’s just wrong," Dwight said.

Detroit Fire investigators say they are looking for a person of interest under the cover of night July 23rd. The arsonist struck all three structures, but it's what's next door - the occupied homes, are of greatest concern.

"The guy next door he’s a pretty nice guy. He takes care of his property, he doesn’t bother anybody," Revel said. "Nobody bothers anybody."

But whoever set these fires is far more than a nuisance - they’re a threat.

According to statewide data, in 2022 there were 1,205 arsons across the state. The clearance rate 17.7 percent which means about one in six cases were resolved with arrests.

If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP, you will remain anonymous.

The Source: Information for this report is from the Detroit Fire Department and a resident who lives nearby.



