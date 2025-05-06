The Brief Family members testified in court in Detroit after an aunt began shooting in April An argument among family escalated into violence that left five people wounded by gunfire A judge bound Nicole Langdon over for trial after finding enough evidence during a preliminary hearing



The woman charged in a shooting that left five family members injured in April was bound over for trial after evidence was presented in court on Tuesday.

Nicole Langdon is charged with several counts of assault with intent to murder. Family members testified against her in the preliminary hearing.

The backstory:

A shooting at a Detroit home on April 12 led to a massive police response, several critical injuries, and now a potential trial after the suspect accused of pulling the trigger was bound over for court.

The shooting happened on a weekend in the 14500 block of Sussex Street.

A day prior, the family's mother had died, leading to an argument between two brothers in their 50s. The original investigation found that during their fight, one family member's gun fell to the floor and another picked it up and started shooting.

The scene led to several arrests as police sorted through the scene.

Nicole Langdon in Detroit district court.

Fast Forward:

On May 6, the family was in court for a preliminary hearing where the family's aunt is charged with several felonies for being the suspect shooter.

"I was shot and I was shot by Nicole A. Langdon," said Kera Langdon. "Only thing I remember is the gunshot where I was shot and then it was radio silence in my right ear."

Kera told the court she was struck in her right shoulder twice, leading to a broken bone.

She also told the court Nicole wasn't the only one who had a firearm.

"When Nicole A Langdon ran up shooting, my father - he ran to restrain her, not fight her - and as he held her, Larry Langdon ran behind my father, Kevin Langdon, and put him in a chokehold, and they both had firearms at that point - Larry Langdon and also Nicole Langdon," she said.

What's next:

The defense claims the charges are an overreach. However, the judge ruled there was probable cause to send the case to trial.

Nicole Langdon will be arraigned again in circuit court on May 20.