Detroit author seeks letters from dads for upcoming book

Detroit native and New York Times bestselling author, Shaka Senghor, launched a national letter writing campaign called #MyFatherIsDope.

The campaign is in partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan (BGCSM).

Fathers across the nation are encouraged to tell their stories around fatherhood and relationships with their sons and daughters through letters. The letters will be featured in a coffee table style book slated to be unveiled this year on Father's Day.

"Fatherhood is more than a word, and it's not just biological, father-figures are the cornerstones in the lives of many youth…especially black and brown youth," said Shawn H. Wilson, president and CEO of BGCSM, in a press release.

Senghor's inspiration for this campaign stemmed from his newest book called Letters to the Sons of Society.

"When I began writing Letters to the Sons of Society, I was reminded of how important my dad's letter had been to me, and I wanted to invite other fathers and their children into the sacred experience of sending and receiving letters," said Senghor in a press release.

The campaign's focus is to celebrate the importance of fatherhood from diverse perspectives. It was launched on Jan. 17, in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and it will run through June 2022.

Advertisement

Letters can be submitted to www.myfatherisdope.com.