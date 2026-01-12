Detroit Auto Show expected to provide critical economic boost

The Brief The Detroit Auto Show opens this week to industry professionals. The show opens to the public Saturday. Businesses around downtown are looking forward to the spike in foot traffic.



The Detroit Auto Show is back - and for Southeast Michigan, this show is about more than automobiles - it means an influx of money to local businesses.

Thousands of visitors are expected from across the globe, providing an economic boost to the region.

"Auto show is this week, it’s always been a great week for us," said Lee Wasik, Joe Muer Seafood assistant manager.

"When it has large events like that downtown we really get our customers," said Daniel Onorti, manager of Just Smash It.

"I like the auto show and all the weekend activities because then we get more lunch crowds bringing people down on times that they otherwise would not come down here," said Katie Reitzel, Mootz server manager. "And then also it’s kind of nice. I get to talk to people about their favorite cars."

Tina Rosales, the Seven Greens Detroit Salad Co. partner, said the event is a good opportunity to showcase the city.

"We definitely always look forward to anything coming into the city," Rosales said. "With all the international people again, it’s just something to look forward to. Sometimes they bring their families. We like to show them what Detroit is all about."

And businesses say this economic boost is not just a bonus, it's very much needed because some are still trying to bounce back from the Covid pandemic.

