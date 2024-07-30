Detroit bar and record shop named one of the best in the country

A Detroit bar that got its start in an abandoned house on the city's east side before moving downtown is one of the best in the country, according to USA Today.

Food writers for the outlet from around the country picked their favorite spots for a drink and entertainment, including Paramita Sound.

The live music bar opened in 2014 in a West Village house. After three years, the bar moved to its current spot on Broadway, just a couple blocks away from Grand Circus Park.

The Black-owned business regularly features a record store, local and national DJs, and artists spanning genres.

"From a quaint space in downtown Detroit, Paramita Sound is a place that shines not solely for its bar program or its selection of wines, but for its ability to bring communities together," Detroit Free Press restaurant critic Lyndsay C. Green wrote of Paramita.

This year is the first time USA Today has compiled the best bar list, and Paramita Sound is the only Michigan bar to be named on the inaugural list.