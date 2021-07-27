Detroit bar to require proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative test for entry

article

The Marble Bar in Detroit is requiring proof of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine or a negative test to enter the venue.

Beginning Friday, those who are not vaccinated will need to have a negative COVID test within 48 hours prior. Proof of the vaccine or test can be shown at the door. A photo is allowed, but the name must match the name on your ID.

The bar said that this decision was made due to the Delta variant.

"We are sorry for any inconvenience that this may cause; however the safety of our staff and patrons is paramount to us," the bar posted on Facebook. "As an establishment aiming to bring people close together, we feel it is our duty to limit transmission and proliferation of COVID-19 in any way possible so that the party can continue."