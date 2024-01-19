Detroit Beer Exchange closing

The Detroit Beer Exchange is closing after a few years of operations in the city, the taproom announced last week.

In a post on social media, the beer exchange said it was saying goodbye, and was a "pleasure to have served you, if only for a few years."

"We are grateful to leave this little piece of Detroit in better shape than we found it and are hopeful and excited for what’s to come next to the southeast corner of Grand River Avenue and Washington Boulevard," the post on Instagram said.

The post came with an accompanied video.

The beer exchange also has a location in Kalamazoo. It was established in 2010 as a brewery with a fun twist - where the pricing of some beers moved up and down like the stock market.

That meant trying to "game" the system was encouraged while random "market crashes" made for a bonanza of cheap drinking.