Detroit birthday party shooting leaves one dead, another injured

The Brief One person is dead after a shooting in Detroit early Tuesday. The shooting happened early Tuesday morning at an Airbnb on Monica and Clarita streets on Detroit's west side.



A 19-year-old man is dead, a 20-year-old woman remains hospitalized, and the shooter is on the run.

Big picture view:

The shooting happened early Tuesday morning at an Airbnb on Monica and Clarita streets on Detroit's west side.

It was supposed to be a quiet birthday party at a rented Airbnb for twins turning 20 years old. Instead, around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, a man wearing a ski mask and driving a dark-colored car entered the party, fired multiple shots, killed 19-year-old Crishon Dixon, and wounded 20-year-old Brianna Taylor, who remains in the hospital.

The victim's family is devastated.

"My son was awesome. Everybody loved him. I'm not saying he was a perfect child, but he was my son," said his mother, Edrina Dixon.

"The Airbnbs need to be responsible," said Herman Singleton, the victim's boyfriend. "They have insurance, but my thing is they need better security and a lot of other things. The cops are going to shut them down, but they're not. The city council wants to shut them down, but they're not."

Dig deeper:

Investigators are still searching for the shooter. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit police or Crime Stoppers.

Watch FOX 2 Detroit LIVE: