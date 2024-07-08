Detroit block party violence • Samantha Woll murder suspect testifies • Hurricane Beryl makes landfall

A shooting at a block party in Detroit left two people dead and injured 19 other people.

Investigators are still piecing together what happened in the 13000 block of Rossini around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. A man and a woman, who were both 21, were killed, while 19 other people ranging from 17 to 27 years old were wounded.

"This type of shooting is not normal and something that we should not sit by and let it continue to happen," said Sandra Turner Handy, an activist.

As of Sunday night, one of the victims was listed in critical condition. The other surviving victims suffered non-critical injuries.

Police have not confirmed if anyone is in custody in connection with the shooting.

DPD to share violence-prevention strategy

After the weekend's block party shooting, the Detroit Police Department will reveal a new strategy for combating violence at these gatherings.

Sunday's shooting is the latest in a string of violence that has left numerous people dead and hurt this spring and summer, including a 17-year-old girl who died weeks after being shot at a block party.

Chief James White and other leaders will lay out the strategy during a press conference at 11 a.m. Monday.

Police are also expected to provide an update to the shooting during that news conference.

Samantha Woll murder suspect testifies

Michael Jackson-Bolanos, the suspect accused of murdering Samantha Woll, will return to the stand in his own defense Monday.

He admitted that the night that Woll was killed, he was scoping out cars in the neighborhood to break into – which he said in his police interview that was played in court earlier in the trial.

"I didn’t shake the body. I just checked the neck, I put my hand in between right here. No air, no breath or nothing," he said. "Once I realized I just touched a dead person. I grabbed the bag, and I left."

He said he didn't call 911 after finding the body because of his criminal record.

When court resumes Monday, prosecutors will have a chance to interview Jackson-Bolanos.

Hurricane Beryl makes landfall

Hurricane Beryl made landfall on the Texas coast early Monday morning.

Beryl made landfall near Matagorda as a Category 1 storm with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph.

After moving across the Gulf of Mexico as a tropical storm, Beryl regained hurricane strength shortly before moving onto the Texas coast.

Southeast Texas and the Houston area are bracing for a very windy and rainy Monday morning into Monday afternoon. Winds of 50 mph or higher, heavy rain, coastal flooding, and power outages are expected.

Daily Forecast

The heat and humidity are back today.

What else we're watching

Michigan gas price averages are down 10 cents from a week ago, according to AAA. Beginning Monday, South Huron River Drive will be closed at I-275 for approximately three weeks for culvert work. Traffic will be detoured via West Huron River Drive and Northline Road. A 21-year-old Monroe County man is facing numerous charges after running from deputies while intoxicated on Sunday night. It happened in Frenchtown Township after multiple calls were received about a reckless driver. Trial is slated to begin today for a man charged in connection with a 2018 shooting and standoff with Romulus police. Chad Smith allegedly shot a dog and held a child hostage after an attempted carjacking on Wick Road. A woman accused of killing another woman at a Detroit baby shower last year heads to trial today. Shawanda Woods is charged with second-degree murder and felony firearm stemming from the crime.

Hawaii governor says Biden could decide within days whether to stay in race

President Joe Biden could make a decision within days whether to remain a candidate for reelection, Hawaii’s governor Josh Green told The Associated Press.

Gov. Green participated in a meeting with Biden and other Democratic governors earlier this week, and has known the president personally for years.

"I think the president stays in this race unless he feels that it is not winnable, or he feels that he has to hear other voices in his inner circle that he shouldn’t run," Green said. "If the president felt that he wasn’t up to it and truly not up to it, he would step down.

"We’ll probably know in the next couple of days how the president feels about all this," he said.

He added that he believes the president would designate Vice President Kamala Harris to replace him on the ticket if he decides not to run.