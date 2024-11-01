Detroit Bridgerton Ball organizer statement: 'I’m deeply sorry'

Detroit's infamous Bridgerton Ball caught the attention of many online, going viral for all the wrong reasons.

Now, for the first time since this notorious event, organizer Chelsea Beard broke her silence on what went wrong.

The "Detroit Bridgerton Themed Ball" back on Sept. 22, was a major flop, according to attendees. And the fallout gained national attention. Some say the event management company behind the ball, Uncle & Me LLC, had problems long before this particular event.

"It literally went global. I’ve never seen anything like it, and it was a lot to deal with," Beard told FOX 2. "After about five days, I literally wasn’t eating or anything and just isolated."

Beard recently released a statement, apologizing for the event.

"We want to sincerely apologize for not delivering on the promise of this event."

During her interview with FOX 2, Beard said some of the decisions were victims of miscommunication.

"Courtney is a professional dancer. She’s an acrobat, aerialist. I entrusted someone from my camp to communicate with her for what she needed to do that night," Beard explained. "So, it was a miscommunication on our end with her. It isn’t any fault of hers."

Beard said a big problem was switching venues last minute due to capacity issues.

"I basically went from a venue, where I had everything, and we had planned everything to venue that had nothing," she said. "If I could go back to it, I would have pushed it out further or canceled it."

She told FOX 2 that she can not speak on anything involving money or vendors, as that is all tied up in litigation, though, she is aware people want answers to what happened behind the scenes.

"What we’ll be doing is we’ll be giving away the gifts we were supposed to receive at the ball," she said. "This will give a chance to actually talk to them in person."

Her goal at the end of everything is to repair their relationship with customers.

Read the full statement from Beard:

"We want to sincerely apologize for not delivering on the promise of this event," Beard wrote. "We know how much anticipation there was, and I truly regret that it didn’t meet expectations of our guests. It was never my intention to create this kind of experience, and I’m deeply sorry for any hurt this has caused our customers we appreciate the time and effort you put into attending, and we want you to know how much we value your support.

"To move forward, we’re planning a town hall gathering where you can come pick up the gifts you were supposed to receive at the ball. More importantly, we want to create a space for open dialogue so we can discuss how we can improve moving forward. It’s really important to me to repair our relationship.We’re also organizing another ball. We’d would love for you to attend at no charge.

"Thank you for your understanding and patience as we work through this together. Your support means a lot, and I’m committed to making things right."