Detroit bus driver charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing passenger who spat on him

The Brief A Detroit bus driver is charged with stabbing a passenger who allegedly spat on him. The stabbing was one of two violent incidents aboard DDOT buses in 24 hours.



A Detroit Department of Transportation bus driver is now facing charges after he allegedly stabbed a passenger last week.

Troy A. Lincoln, 55, of West Bloomfield, was charged with assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to cause great bodily harm, and felonious assault for the July 1 stabbing.

The backstory:

According to Detroit Police Asst. Chief Charles Fitzgerald, a bus Lincoln and a passenger were allegedly arguing over the fare in the area of Seven Mile and Gratiot. After the passenger was turned away, they allegedly spat on the driver.

Lincoln then pulled out a knife and stabbed the passenger in the abdomen and face, non-fatally wounding him.

Dig deeper:

The stabbing was one of two assaults aboard DDOT buses in 24 hours. The morning after Lincoln allegedly stabbed a passenger, a man riding a bus on Eight Mile on the city's east side shot another passenger.

These two violent incidents have prompted police to step up patrols on buses.

Fitzgerald said the police department already has a unit that patrols buses, but even more officers will be boarding buses around the city in an effort to protect drivers and passengers, and curb violence.

What's next:

Lincoln was given a $50,000/10% bond.

He is due back in court July 11 for a probable cause conference.