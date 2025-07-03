Shooting, stabbing aboard Detroit buses prompts increased police patrols

The Brief A bus driver stabbed a passenger Tuesday while a passenger shot another passenger Wednesday. Police are still looking for the shooter. After these violent incidents, officers are upping patrols on buses.



After a stabbing and shooting aboard Detroit Department of Transportation (DDOT) buses this week, police are upping patrols of buses.

The first incident happened Tuesday when a driver stabbed a passenger, while the second occurred Wednesday when a passenger shot another passenger.

Detroit bus driver stabbing

According to Detroit Police Asst. Chief Chales Fitzgerald, a bus driver and passenger were arguing over the fare in the area of Seven Mile and Gratiot on Tuesday evening. After the passenger was turned away, they allegedly spat on the driver.

The driver then pulled out a knife and stabbed the passenger.

Fitzgerald said the driver is expected to face charges.

Shooting on Detroit bus

Police are still searching for a suspect who shot a man aboard a bus Wednesday morning on Eight Mile.

Fitzgerald said the suspect was riding on the bus when he got up, approached another passenger, and fired a single shot at him. The passenger, a 26-year-old man, is expected to survive.

The shooter then got off the bus and attempted to get a ride from two drivers. The first driver declined, while the second driver took the suspect to the area of Mound and Davison.

What they're doing:

The stabbing and shooting have prompted Detroit police to conduct more random bus patrols.

Fitzgerald said the police department already has a unit that patrols buses, but even more officers will be boarding buses around the city in an effort to protect drivers and passengers, and curb violence.